Your Answers: How do you deal with stress?

Dr. Lisa Ramirez, a child psychologist from MetroHealth, says that stress is actually a good thing. It helps us understand when something is wrong or when we need to do something just a little bit differently.

But too much stress can be a lot to handle. And when it becomes overwhelming, that's a problem. This is known as toxic stress.

Dr. Ramirez shared some ways of coping with that stress in the last episode. Some methods include deep meaningful breaths, talking to other people about what is stressing you, and taking care of your physical health.

So for our write-in question this week, we wanted to know: How do you deal with stress?

---

Dear NewsDepth,

I deal with stress by talking to my dog, she makes me feel better because how cute she is she's very sweet and she knows how to not jump on people. Hope you have a great day :D

— Harleigh, St. Gabriel Consolidated school

How I deal with stress is I breathe in and out. I also can relax my body and giving my body some rest. I think about stuff that is positive. I can do some sports to try to help me calm down. I just let my body sleep.

— Hunter, Berea Midpark Middle School

Dear NewsDepth,

I deal with stress by reading a nice calming book with my cat Momo. Hope you have a nice week, Your friend, Nora.

— Nora, Hickory Ridge Elementary

I usually trace my hand or say positive stuff about myself and take deep breaths while doing it. I also go outside to enjoy the weather or to be by myself. Have a good day :D

— Olivia, Sycamore Creek Elementary

2 words... dog yoga! I deal with stress with dog yoga. I have four dogs who love dog yoga and know how to do it. Its easy! grab a dog get a blanket and do yoga with them. And its SO SO SO CUTE! =]

— Ninerz, Richardson Elementary

