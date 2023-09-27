© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Petting Zoo: Half-snout Alligator Rescued by Gatorland

Published September 27, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT

This internet-famous "half-snout" gator was rescued by park officials at Gatorland in Orlando, Florida.

Mike Hileman, Gatorland's park director, said that her wound had healed over, meaning she was somehow feeding all by herself! But now with the help of Gatorland, she won't have to.

This humble celebrity reptile will be treated and cared for in a controlled setting as a resident of Gatorland.

She was given many silly names by social media, like "Jaws" and "Flapjack," but the most heartfelt one was the name "Hope."

