NewsDepth A+: Pen Pals

Computers and email are great. They really are. Email is such a fast way to stay in touch, and believe it or not, here at NewsDepth headquarters, we get about a thousand emails each week from students across Ohio! Don’t worry, we read every single one! NewsHound makes sure of it. I bring up email, because we recently met a group of Girl Scouts who are using a different form of written communication to3 make new friends, and make a difference. I’m talking about Girl Scout Troop 70178 from Bay Village. They’ve been exchanging letters with a group of senior citizens as pen pals, and they’re this week’s A+ Award winners!

If you’re wondering what a pen pal is, it’s a person that you regularly exchange written letters with through the mail! How exciting! Who doesn’t love getting mail! Well, these young women started writing letters to a group of community members at Lifecare Center of Elyria way back in 2020. One of their parents told us that it was a great way for them to make connections with people they might not have otherwise met, and it was great for their letter writing partners to meet new people as well. The girls were able to really work on their writing and communications skills. After exchanging several letters, they then started sending each other crafts and small gifts!

After several months of exchanging letters, the girls were able to visit their partners and help them plant flowers. I know what you’re wondering, did they bring Girl Scout Cookies? As a matter of fact, they did. The scouts told us that it was a great day of planting flowers, sharing cookies, and hearing stories. Some of the seniors were girl scouts when they were younger and had a blast talking about all of their experiences and camping trips.

The scouts, who are all now in fifth grade, told us that they are really proud of the community they were able to build. They learned a lot about people's differences and that people can be different in a lot of ways including age and ability. Their scout leader told us that she was very proud of how respectful the students were and the bravery they showed in making new friends.

This week’s A+ Award goes to Girl Scout Troop 70178, and their pen pals, for making new friends, sharing new experiences, and making each other smile. I’m hoping we get invited for the next flower planting cookie party!

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.

