Petting Zoo: Bay Area Animal Rescues Take in Pets From Maui

Published September 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT

Animal rescue organizations in California take in adoptable dogs and cats from shelters on the island of Maui after a series of wildfires broke out in Hawaii.

This was done to help clear the shelters in Maui to make room for animals displaced by the fires so they can have a place to go while their owners look for them in hopes that they can be reunited.

With the help of these shelters and passionate California residents, some of the adorable animals have already found their forever home.

