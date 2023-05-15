Know Ohio: Take a tour of the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument in Cleveland

In this edition of Know Ohio, we take a stroll downtown Cleveland to visit the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument in Public Square.

The Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument has been a prominent fixture in Downtown Cleveland’s Public Square since its dedication in 1894.

The structure’s 125-foot column, once one of the tallest in the city, is surrounded by four bronze large-scale groupings that depict the four branches of the military.

The interior walls bear the names of 9,000 men from Cuyahoga County who fought during the Civil War.

The Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument is open daily to the public. And once a year during spring, they hold tours of their underground tunnels that support the structure.

If you're curious about that part of the monument’s history, you can check out this video.

Know Ohio: Underneath the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument

Discussion Questions:

