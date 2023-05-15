© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Know Ohio: Take a tour of the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument in Cleveland

By Natalia Garcia,
Jean-Marie Papoi
Published May 15, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT

In this edition of Know Ohio, we take a stroll downtown Cleveland to visit the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument in Public Square.

The Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument has been a prominent fixture in Downtown Cleveland’s Public Square since its dedication in 1894.

The structure’s 125-foot column, once one of the tallest in the city, is surrounded by four bronze large-scale groupings that depict the four branches of the military.

The interior walls bear the names of 9,000 men from Cuyahoga County who fought during the Civil War.

The Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument is open daily to the public. And once a year during spring, they hold tours of their underground tunnels that support the structure.

If you're curious about that part of the monument’s history, you can check out this video.

Know Ohio: Underneath the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument

Discussion Questions:

  • Are there any historical monuments where you live? Do you know it's history?
  • Design a monument for your school to commemorate your classroom. What are some elements that you would incorporate?
  • Research Ohio's role during the Civil War.
Tags
NewsDepth NewsDepth: Know Ohio
Natalia Garcia
Natalia Garcia is a Digital Producer at Ideastream Public Media.
Jean-Marie Papoi
A native of Akron and graduate of Kent State University, Jean-Marie Papoi has been working in the field of video production for 15 years. Since joining Ideastream Public Media in 2016, she's enjoyed filming and telling the stories of community members throughout Northeast Ohio.
