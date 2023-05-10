Your Answers: Write a valedictorian speech.

Head to our inbox form online to tell us what you learned this year and what you look forward to next school year.

Graduation is just around the corner! Twin sisters Gloria and Victoria Guerrier of New York were respectively named valedictorian and salutatorian for their graduating class.

Since this school year is wrapping up pretty soon, we want to hear: what you would say in a valedictorian speech?

---

Dear NewsDepth, this is my valedictorian speech: Congrats everyone we made it to graduation and I will miss everything I have collected throughout the years and how much I learned and just letting you know we are all proud and just do your best throughout life. Again congrats!!

— Audrey, Heritage Elementary

Dear Newsdepth , This year I have learned fractions , division and lots of more things in math . In social studies my class took a field trip to playhouse square to watch a play called North. It was about slavery . In science we learned about fossils and how they are made . Next year I am going into 5th grade. I am excited for band , math and meeting new friends .

— Karissa, Midview West Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

One thing I learned this year was a bit of algebra. Math isn't my favorite subject but at least it ´ ll help me in the real world. Next year I'm looking forward to making new friends and reading new books. I ´ m also looking forward to summer this year.

— Marlo, Harding Middle School

We both learned extremely hard math, and we are looking forward to having new classrooms. We are hoping they will be entirely different and have new vibes to them.

— Eliana & Alexa, Grant Elementary

I would love to give a valedictorian speech because I learned about disabilities and how we treat people how we want to be treated.I am looking forward to learning more about disabilities and more math. That is some reasons way I want to give a valedictorian.

— Olivia H, Rushwood Elementary