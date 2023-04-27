Your Answers: How would clean energy change your community?

Solar panels are an increasingly popular form of renewable energy, as they offer a clean and sustainable source of electricity without emitting greenhouse gasses or other harmful pollutants.

They are installed in a variety of locations, from residential and commercial rooftops, to large-scale solar farms.

This week’s write-in question is: how do you think clean energy would change your community?

---

It would change my community by making the air better and helping animals. Also people that have trouble breathing will be able to breathe better air.

— Isaac, Hull Prairie Intermediate

Dear NewsDepth,

Clean energy would change my community by stopping pollution and helping people save money on gas. It would also raise awareness to what we are putting into the environment. So that is how clean energy would change my community.

— Alivia, Applewood Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

Clean energy would change my community and save lots of energy that usually goes to waste. I think that a lot of people take clean energy for granted. We don't normally get a lot of bad weather but if we do conserve energy it would be a great alternative.

—Callan, Eastwoods Intermediate

Dear NewsDepth,

I think it would make animals feel better and I would love to see that it would be awesome. I like when animals are healthy.

— Emma, Lincolnview

Dear NewsDepth,

How I would use clean energy to change my community is:

1.Turn off lights when you are not using them.

2. Don't get TOO much stuff that runs on electricity. You can burn out the outlet or the whole house!

3. Never ever EVER leave lights on when you move or go on vacation.

— Alexander, Moreland Hills Elementary