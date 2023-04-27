© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
newsdepth-square.png
NewsDepth

Write To Us: Write a valedictorian speech!

Published May 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT
WeeklyInbox-2019.png

Graduation is just around the corner! Twin sisters Gloria and Victoria Guerrier of New York were respectively named valedictorian and salutatorian for their graduating class.

Since this school year is wrapping up pretty soon, we want to hear: what you would say in a valedictorian speech?

Head to our inbox form online to tell us what you learned this year and what you look forward to next school year.

Teachers and parents,

We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's  Participant Release Form online. 

- the  NewsDepth team

Tags
NewsDepth NewsDepth: Inbox