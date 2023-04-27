Write To Us: Write a valedictorian speech!

Graduation is just around the corner! Twin sisters Gloria and Victoria Guerrier of New York were respectively named valedictorian and salutatorian for their graduating class.

Since this school year is wrapping up pretty soon, we want to hear: what you would say in a valedictorian speech?

Head to our inbox form online to tell us what you learned this year and what you look forward to next school year.

