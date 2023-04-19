Career Callout: Biochemist

For this week’s Career Callout, we meet Jack Koster. He is answering student questions about a career in biochemistry.

Biochemists study the chemical and physical principles of living things and their biological processes.

Biochemists have to be critical-thinkers & problem-solvers. They have good time-management and communication skills. And have to be interested in sciences like physics, biology and chemistry.

Most entry-level positions in this field require a Ph.D. Ph.D. stands for Doctor of Philosophy, it is a high-level degree earned after three or more years of studying after a bachelor’s degree.

The median salary for a biochemist in 2021 was about $102 thousand dollars a year.

It has a 15% projected growth for the next 10 years. That is almost twice the expected demand for other occupations.