© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
newsdepth-square.png
NewsDepth

Career Callout: Biochemist

Published April 19, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT

For this week’s Career Callout, we meet Jack Koster. He is answering student questions about a career in biochemistry.

Biochemists study the chemical and physical principles of living things and their biological processes.

Biochemists have to be critical-thinkers & problem-solvers. They have good time-management and communication skills. And have to be interested in sciences like physics, biology and chemistry.

Most entry-level positions in this field require a Ph.D. Ph.D. stands for Doctor of Philosophy, it is a high-level degree earned after three or more years of studying after a bachelor’s degree.

The median salary for a biochemist in 2021 was about $102 thousand dollars a year.
It has a 15% projected growth for the next 10 years. That is almost twice the expected demand for other occupations.

Tags
NewsDepth NewsDepth: Career Callouts