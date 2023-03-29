Career Callout: Pilot

For this week’s Career Callout, we meet Pilot Gabrielle Harding. She is answering your questions about a career in aviation.

Airline and commercial pilots fly and navigate airplanes, helicopters, and other aircraft.

Pilots have to know math and physics, understand how their aircraft works, have good spatial awareness, and be able to work in a team.

This career requires a bachelor’s degree, flight training. And must meet Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA, requirements depending on the type of aircraft they fly.

The median wage for a pilot in 2021 was about $134 thousand dollars a year.

It has a 6% projected growth for the next 10 years. And that is close to the average growth for most careers.

For more information on aviation careers:

EAA Website for the Young Eagles Program

Aeroeducation website for more information on careers in aviation