NewsDepth A+: Tigers Track & Field

Many of you participate in sports and here at NewsDepth, we think that’s great because you can learn so much about dedication, work ethic, and teamwork through sports. Recently we met Alayna and Riley, two members of the Massillon Washington High School track and field team who embody dedication, work ethic, and teamwork. They’re this week’s A+ Award winners.

We caught up with Alayna and Riley at track practice as they were getting ready for the start of their outdoor track season. Both student-athletes are seated athletes. A seated athlete is a competitor who competes in a wheelchair because of a disability. Alayna focuses on the shot put, and Riley competes in both the shot put and the 100 meter dash.

Alayna, who is a sophomore this year, told us that she’s been participating in track and field since she was in seventh grade, and she used to play basketball. She explained to us that one of her school’s coaches, Coach Moore, contacted her family and encouraged her to give basketball a try. That was the first time she ever competed in athletics. Alayna told us that she loves being on a team and that competition really motivates her to do her best. Coach Corsale, who is one of Alayna’s teachers, told us that she's also a fabulous student and she’s working to become an elementary school teacher.

Riley, who is a junior this year, also got her start in basketball. She told us that the thing she loves most about being on the track team is working hard with her coaches and teammates to see how much she can improve. Coach Corsale shared that Riley is a leader not only in athletics, but also in the classroom. Riley is studying health care and wants to be a nurse because she’s passionate about helping others.

We asked Alayna and Riley for some advice before we left. Alayna told us that you should never give up and that if you keep working your hardest, you can reach any goal you set for yourself. Riley told us teamwork is important. When you work together, everyone will be successful.

Alayna and Riley also told us that it’s always important to set goals for yourself, and to set a good example for all of you, they told us that their goal this year is to make State! We’re all rooting for you, Alayna and Riley! Best of luck this track season.

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.

