© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
newsdepth-square.png
NewsDepth

Petting Zoo: Sled Dog Returns After Injury

Published March 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST
Petting Zoo: Sled Dog Returns After Injury
Weekly-PettingZoo.png

Redington Mushing in Brule, Wisconsin faced a challenging situation while preparing for their biggest race of the year when their best sled dog, Wildfire’, was struck by a snowmobile. Fortunately, a dedicated care team at Mission Animal Hospital made it their goal to push Wildfire towards a full recovery! Dr. Heather Hadley and her team focused on creating a plan to not only help Wildfire recover but to get him back into shape for his future sledding competitions.

  

Newscat signature@4x.png

Tags
NewsDepth NewsDepth: Petting Zoo