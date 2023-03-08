Petting Zoo: Sled Dog Returns After Injury

Redington Mushing in Brule, Wisconsin faced a challenging situation while preparing for their biggest race of the year when their best sled dog, Wildfire’, was struck by a snowmobile. Fortunately, a dedicated care team at Mission Animal Hospital made it their goal to push Wildfire towards a full recovery! Dr. Heather Hadley and her team focused on creating a plan to not only help Wildfire recover but to get him back into shape for his future sledding competitions.