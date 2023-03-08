NewsDepth A+: Parker: The Cube Master

When I was your age, Rubik’s Cubes were fairly new, but I never knew anyone who could solve one! This week’s A+ Award winner is a 9 year old competition cuber from Bay Village.

Parker started cubing as an eight year old. He told us that one of the teachers at his school used to bring her son to class from time to time, and he always had a cube with him. Parker really thought the cubes were cool so he asked his dad to buy him one. Once he got his first cube, a new passion was born!

Parker told us that he was determined to figure out how to solve the Rubik’s Cube and he started watching YouTube videos about solving them. He even started to notice patterns in the solutions. Parker told us that once he figured out a few beginner algorithms, it was smooth sailing. An algorithm is a process or set of rules to be followed in calculations or other problem-solving operations.

Parker is active on the Rubik’s Cube competition circuit and even has an international ranking! His first competition was last November in Columbus and his second competition was in Dayton this past January. He likes to compete in the 3-by-3, skewb, and pyraminx events. He hopes to compete in the 4-by-4 this April in Louisville, Kentucky.

Parker told us that the cubing community is a very welcoming group of people who are excited to welcome new cubers. He said one of the things he loves most is that his fellow cubers are always willing to share tips, algorithms, and to give advice. He even offered some advice to any of you who are cubers. He wants you to know that you should never be discouraged if it’s hard at first and never be afraid to ask for advice. Parker added that you should try a lot of different methods until you find one that works best for you.

Parker’s mom shared that she’s really impressed with his hard work and how confident he is during the competitions. She told us that his self esteem really grew once he started teaching himself new algorithms.

Parker currently has nearly twenty cubes of all different shapes, styles, and sizes. His personal bests are nineteen point five-two in the 3x3 cube, five point five-five in the pyraminx, and ten point eight-four in the skewb. This week’s A+ Award winner is Parker, the competition cuber.

