Your Answers: What are your fitness goals?

102 years old Jean Bailey stretches her muscles and exercises her body every day thanks to the workout class she leads at her assisted living center.

The CDC says moving your body every day can improve your physical health, and your mental health.

So for our write-in question this week, we want to know: what are your fitness goals?

---

To eat healthy foods, take walks on my street, or work out with my mom for 45 minutes sometimes.

— Mason, Riverview Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

My fitness goals are to go to the YMCA every morning before school and either run on the treadmill, do a few laps around the pool, or do both!! Also, this summer I would like to run a mile or two everyday. And those are my answers for what my fitness goals are.

— Kyrie, Greentown Intermediate School

My fitness goals for this year are to lift. Each week I increase the weight of the dumbbells I use so I steadily get stronger. This is one of my fitness goals for the year.

— Benjamin, Toll Gate Middle

Dear NewsDepth,

I have a fitness goal which is doing push ups or sit ups. I actually don't have a fitness goal yet but I will do my best to start one. I already go to gymnastics twice a week, and at the end of practice, we do conditioning or you could call it working out. My sister does have a fitness goal so I might copy off of her. Those are my fitness goals.

— Laney, Kensington Intermediate Schoo

My fitness goals are getting better at running and jumping because they could be useful for things like tag hide and seek.

— Mason, Westpark Community Middle School