Your Answers: Resurrect an extinct animal.

Scientists have a new plan to resurrect the extinct dodo bird. The odd-looking flightless bird that lived in Mauritius in East Africa has been extinct since the late 17th century.

If you could resurrect an extinct animal, which would you pick and why?

Dear NewsDepth,

I would bring back the Tasmanian Tiger. I love dogs, especially goldendoodles and Tasmanian devils. They both look cute, but the moment you let your guard down, they will be, like the name says, Devils. That's what the Tasmanian Tiger does, It deceives you into thinking it's a dog with tiger stripes when it actually is a carnivorous marsupial. That is why I would choose to bring back the Tasmanian Tiger.

— Declan, Strongsville Middle School

Dear NewsDepth,

The animal that I will bring back is the Lister's gecko. It is so cool the color on it is so pretty to look at the bright orange on it. That is the animal I will bring back.

— Gianna, North Ridgeville Academic Center

Dear Newsdepth,

If I could bring an extinct animal back to life, I would do the great auk! The great auk is a flightless bird, and the great auk is the ancestor of penguins!! The great auk is 75-85 cm tall and weighs about 5 kg. They lived in the north Atlantic and as far out to northern Spain! sadly, enough in 1835 the last of the great auks were killed by three men in St Kilda, Scotland when a large storm struck; they believed the great auk was a witch and was causing the storm, so they killed them. The poor great auks.

— Michael, Independence Middle School

Dear NewsDepth,

If I could bring an extinct animal back to life it would be a wooly mammoth. I chose the wooly mammoth because they are just like elephants, just a bit bigger, so if elephants ever actually become extinct and wooly mammoths come back to life than they would mostly do nothing wrong to the environment.

— Aaliyah, Berea Midpark Middle School

Dear NewsDepth,

If I could bring back any extinct animal, it would be the Velociraptor. it was a small theropod that lived in the Cretaceous Period. I'd bring it back for several reasons. One, it is about the size of a small dog, so it might make a good "guard dog". and, it is also related to birds, so it might make a good Thanksgiving dinner. And who knows, maybe in 20 years scrambled Velociraptor eggs might be a regular breakfast meal. That is why I would bring back the Velociraptor.

— Jackson, Harding Middle School