Career Callout: Environmental Scientist

Published December 1, 2022 at 8:21 AM EST

Nick Mikash is the Natural Resources Manager at Nature Center At Shaker Lakes. And he is answering your questions about his career in environmental science.

An Environmental Scientist or environmental specialist uses their knowledge and skillset to help protect and care for the environment as well as human health! They also help educate others about our endlessly interesting natural world.

They often work in offices and laboratories but also get out in nature and monitor environmental conditions in the field firsthand.

This career requires a bachelor’s degree.

The average wage for an Environmental Scientist in 2021 was about $76 thousand per year.

It has a 5% projected growth for the next 10 years. And that is the average growth for all careers.

