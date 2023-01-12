Your Answers: Who is your person of the year for 2022?

In this episode, we talk about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy being Time Magazine’s Person of the Year for 2022. For our write-in question we want to know: Who is your Person of the Year for 2022 and why?

It can be a public figure, or someone you know. And yes, you can also say you choose yourself – you also deserve some recognition too!

---

Dear NewsDepth,

My person of the year is my bff Abby short for Abigail, she is in my 4th grade class and every day we have fun together and have a great time I love you Abby.

— Danika, Midview West Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

I think my dad should be person of the year because he feeds us, makes us entertain and he tries to make us a better person like every ordinary adult. I hope you guys are good people because we have too many bad people in our world.

— Liam, William Bruce Elementary School

Dear NewsDepth,

I think the person of the year should be Margot Fonteyn. Margot Fonteyn was born on May 18, 1919. She is famous for British ballet. I think she should be the person of the year because she devoted her life to dance. I am a dancer too. I have been dancing for seven years and when I grow up I want to be just like her.

— Jocelyn, DeWitt Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

I think that the whole NewsDepth team should be the people of the year because you set this up to help people learn about the world in a fun way.

— Vince, Westlake Elementary School

My person of the year is NewsHound and NewsCat. Both of them are so so so cute and show stories of animals. For the record I love love LOVE animals. Seeing animals on News-depth is like a dream. Reading stories about animals is awesome to me. I love both of them!!!

— Stella, Kensington Intermediate

