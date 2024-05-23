Petting Zoo: Rare Hawk Defies Odds with Love

Meet Angel, the leucistic red-tailed hawk from Tennessee who is challenging scientific expectations. Being leucistic is similar to being albino.

While an albino animal loses all of its pigmentation, a leucistic animal only loses part; both conditions, scientists say, can lower survival rates. Scientists once thought birds like Angel couldn't survive well in the wild, but Angel is proving them wrong!

Despite the odds stacked against her due to her lack of camouflage and reduced hunting abilities, Angel thrives with the support of her mate, Tom.

Together, they work as a team to hunt for food and protect their nest from other birds. Angel's story teaches us that even in the wilderness, love and teamwork can help overcome any challenge!

