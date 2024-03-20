Your Answers: What are your Spring Break plans?

Last week, we wanted to know what you had planned for your spring break.

Let’s see what fun activities you'll be up to on your break:

---

Dear NewsDepth,

My spring break is looking to be very fun. It is almost certain that I will be going with my whole family to Nashville to go to a national soccer event, Premier League Fan Fest. It is this event where NBC Sports goes around America to celebrate The Beautiful Game, and this time, it looks like I'll be going for the first time. My favorite soccer team is Manchester United, so I will be able to celebrate us on April 6-7. I will be grinding on the EA SPORTS FC 24 game there, and I'm hoping to beat some people. The food will also be amazing, and I will hopefully be on TV. I am 100% sure that it will be one of the best experiences of my life!

— Nathaniel, Avon Middle School

Dear NewsDepth,

For this spring break I am going to be doing stay-cation and going to be fishing at my friends pond and play some football. I also will do a movie night with my family because we always do movie night when we don't have the next day. Hope you have good spring break news hound.

— Aseda, Mason Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

I am going to Puerto Rico for spring break. I am going a day after Easter because my family likes spending Easter with our family. When we are there we will have a great time. I love going to the beach. We will get back 2 days before the eclipse so I can see the eclipse. I will have a great spring break with my family.

— Laney, Kensington Intermediate

Hi NewsDepth!

This spring break I have something fun planned. I am not sure if I am going anywhere, but I love to paint. I am hoping I can get a canvas and paint a spring time art piece. Say hi to NewsHound for me!

— Coco, Kinsner Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

There are many things that i'm going to do during spring break. First, i'm going to build a ton of Lego's. Next, I'm going to max out my video game character to exactly level 450. Lastly, my family recently bought a camper so I look forward to going on a trip. All in all, I look forward to spring break.

—Weston, Jefferson Elementary School