© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

CDC: Ohio Kindergartners Vaccinated Below National Rates

Ideastream Public Media
Published October 17, 2019 at 1:00 PM EDT

Ohio kindergarten vaccination rates from the 2018-2019 school year are less than the national average, according to  new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About 91 percent of Ohio kindergartners received the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps, and rubella; and the DTap, which protects against diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis; and the varicella vaccine. This is lower than national averages for these vaccinations, which are all at about 94 percent.

About 3 percent of Ohio kindergartners have a vaccination exemption on file, a figure which has increased slightly from last year. Ohio state law allows for vaccination exemption in the event a parent or guardian objects to immunization “for good cause, including religious convictions.”

Ohio also has the highest rate among all states of kids who are “under-vaccinated,” meaning they just aren’t getting the shots, for whatever reason. Almost 7 percent of Ohio kindergarteners fall into this category.

The CDC urges local public health officials to focus on getting these kids up to speed on their vaccinations because it would boost the state’s overall vaccination rates into the target range of 95 percent or more.

Copyright 2020 90.3 WCPN ideastream. To see more, visit 90.3 WCPN ideastream.

Tags
Health vaccinationskindergartenCDCFrom WKSU
Related Content