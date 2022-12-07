© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Local Spotlight: Newtown, 10 years after the Sandy Hook tragedy

WAMU 88.5 | By Avery Kleinman
Published December 7, 2022 at 8:46 AM EST
The Sandy Hook Permanent memorial opened to the public on November 14, a month ahead of the anniversary of the tragedy.
December 2022 marks 10 years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, when 20 students and six educators were killed.

Davis Dunavin, who covered the Sandy Hook shooting in December 2012 as a young reporter, is behind a new podcast looking at the community a decade since the shooting.

“Still Newtown” leads with a question: How does a community come out the other side of tragedy? We visit Newtown and those close to the story for answers.

