'Ohio is the center of our production.' Honda to produce new electric vehicle in Marysville

Honda is set to produce an all new fuel cell electric vehicle at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville. This new model is expected to increase fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.

This electric vehicle will combine a plug-in feature and fuel cell technology, which will help with fast refueling for long-distance travel. Honda said this model is part of its plan for 100% of its vehicles to have net zero carbon by 2040.

The company also earlier announced a $3.5 billion investment in a battery production plant in Ohio.

Chris Martin is with Honda America. He said the company chose Marysville to build the vehicle due to its existing infrastructure and expertise.

“We do produce in other U.S. states as well. But Ohio has long been the center of it,” Martin said. “The Performance Manufacturing Center is a great place to build a vehicle like this because it does take an extra level of precision.”

Honda America has 14,400 associates in Ohio, including 100 associates at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville.

Production is expected to begin in 2024.