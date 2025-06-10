Summit County Jail taps $3M state grant for better addiction, mental health support

Summit County is getting a $2.95 million grant from the state of Ohio to expand services and make improvements at the Summit County Jail in Akron intended to provide better support and services to inmates who may be dealing with issues related to mental health and addiction.

The current intake area of the jail will be turned into a dedicated space to identify inmates in need of mental health and addiction assistance and connect them with services and professionals, according to a press release from the county.

“This investment will enable us to upgrade our facility, enhance operational efficiency, and strengthen our ability to deliver high-quality outcomes,” County Executive Ilene Shapiro said.

The move comes as the sheriff’s office explores ways to serve inmates struggling with mental health and addiction. Three-fourths of the inmates housed in the county jail have untreated mental illness or substance abuse disorders, according to the release. These inmates were previously housed within the general population of the jail, which handles 10,000 inmates every year , according to Summit County Sheriff Kandy Fatheree.

The funds will also be used to renovate current cells, which the sheriff’s office hopes will better accommodate those in crisis and limit the potential for injuries. Other priorities include streamlining the booking process through further renovations to intake facilities.

“These renovations and the development of a dedicated mental health and recovery area will solve many long-standing shortfalls in our jail, boost efficiency for our agency and all agencies transporting inmates to and from the facility, improve safety for both staff and inmates, and help to reduce recidivism in our community,” Fatheree said in the release.