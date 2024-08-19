Akron police officer arrested, charged with possessing child pornography

An Akron police officer has been arrested and placed on leave on child pornography charges.

Geoffrey Parker, a four-year member of the police department, is charged with multiple counts of pandering obscenity of a minor and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, according to a Monday news release.

“I am sickened to learn of these charges against one of our employees. I thank the Bureau of Criminal Investigation for handling this case and trust that the judicial and legal process will reveal the truth,” Akron Police Chief Brian Harding said in the release. “Anyone engaging in this behavior should be held accountable for their actions to the fullest extent possible by law. I’m confident that justice will be served.”

Parker has been placed on administrative leave without pay, pending a criminal indictment, according to the release.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation in the Ohio Attorney General’s office handled the initial investigation and arrest. BCI investigators took Parker into custody around 9 p.m. on August 16, according to the release.

The Akron police department’s Office of Professional Standards and Accountability, its internal affairs unit, will conduct a separate investigation, according to the release. The results of the investigation will be submitted to Chief Harding for review.

Parker was arrested without incident and booked in the Summit County Jail, the release states.

According to his LinkedIn page, Parker was a member of the Ohio Army National Guard for 15 years.