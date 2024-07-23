Akron officials give update on June 2 mass shooting, police recruitment

At least two of the guns used in the Akron mass shooting on June 2 have been linked to another case in another city. The police department is continuing to pour through leads, but so far, those responsible remain on the loose, Police Chief Brian Harding said in a news conference Tuesday morning.

The shooting in East Akron killed one man and injured 28 others, as people were enjoying an annual birthday party.

"We've conducted in excess of over 100 interviews," Harding said, "and we've collected dozens of evidence, pieces of evidence for processing."

The police department can confirm from eyewitness statements on where the shooting started that night, he said.

"We do have eyewitness statements at this point that we've spoken to that confirm the white SUV, which we previously disclosed with a photo, was the vehicle that initially started the shooting," he said. "They describe that vehicle pulling up slowly and the window going down, and the male that was in the drivers seat then starts shooting."

City of Akron / City of Akron The vehicle shown in this photo is believed to be involved in the June 2, 2024 mass shooting that killed one person and injured 28 others, according to Akron Police.

The department released photos of a "suspect vehicle," a white SUV with tinted windows, in June that they believe contributed to the mass shooting.

Some people returned fire after initial shots rang out, making it a challenge to determine who was hit by who, Harding explained.

"We can't identify which bullet struck which person," he said. "A lot of the injuries were graze wounds so it's going to make that a challenge."

The police department is continuing to work the case, Harding said.

"We continue to follow every lead. Currently we in excess of 85 leads we're received," he said. "We remain confident we will be able to find the person responsible for the beginning of this tragedy."

The Gun Violence Response Fund, founded to support the victims of the mass shooting, has raised more than $260,000 so far, fund cochair Tracy Carter said.

"Victim Assistance [Program of Summit County] has distributed $46,298 to those victims and their families as they continue to deal with the impact of that night," she said.

The city is also reiterating how to safely throw a large gathering in the aftermath of the shooting.

"We're not necessarily going back and litigating that specific event," Mayor Shammas Malik said, "but we're trying to take the best lessons for the future."

The city is continuing to work to recruit and retain officers to increase public safety, Malik said.

"Currently we have an academy class that's being trained, 44 new officers, who we anticipate will graduate on August 16," he said.

These cadets won't be the only new hires this year, Malik announced.

"We did something we have never done before," he said. "We started accepting applications for lateral transfers."

The department received 82 applicants for lateral transfers, Malik said. Those who get job offers from the city can take a six week fast-tracked police academy this fall.

"In addition, we will maintain an active list of lateral transfer applicants going forward," Malik said, "and we'll be able to have these smaller, shorter academy classes to help address staffing challenges throughout the year."

The city also has plans to host another police academy next year, with 688 applicants already, he said. With the cadet class this summer and the lateral transfer class, the department hopes to get as close to the budgeted 488 officers as possible, Harding said.

