Akron mayor drops proposal to offer remaining deputy police chief $400,000 voluntary buyout

Akron officials are no longer considering a $400,000 voluntary buyout of the city’s remaining deputy police chief.

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik withdrew the proposed legislation from Akron City Council's agenda Monday.

“We appreciate the robust dialogue with city councilmembers over the last several weeks regarding the legislation,” Malik said in a statement.

Malik proposed the voluntary separation agreement for Deputy Chief Jesse Leeser to city council May 20, saying it would allow the department to promote other officers. It would also help Chief Brian Harding execute his overall goals and vision for the department, he said.

“As we start off on a new moment with a new chief, that that person has the opportunity to build a team around them that they decide upon and that they believe will best help them advance their mission and strengthen this department,” Malik said when he initially proposed the legislation.

However, city councilmembers brought forth several concerns, including the price of the proposed buyout.

Councilmember Sharon Connor questioned why the buyout was needed if city officials have previously mentioned needing more police.

"If we've been short staffed for so long and now we're figuring out how to buy people out, I think that sends a mixed message to our city, our residents,” Connor said. “$400,000 is a lot of money."

Councilmember Linda Omobien, on the other hand, worried the buyout could set a “dangerous precedent,” she said.

“The chief has the authority, now that he has the job, to reassign people that may not agree with the direction he's gone or with the philosophy of the organization,” Omobien said.

Malik named Harding as chief in May. Leeser, a 29-year veteran of the department, had also applied for the job.

The mayor and the chief had planned to promote three officers to deputy chief if Leeser took the buyout, Malik said.

In Monday's statement, Malik said they will continue to try to advance his administration’s vision for the police department in other ways.

“The idea of voluntary separation packages is just one tool we have been considering to assist with creating opportunities for officers to advance within ranks and include new perspectives in leadership roles,” Malik said.

