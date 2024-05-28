Akron swears in new police chief Brian Harding

Akron swore in a new chief of police Tuesday morning. Brian Harding has served as acting chief since January when former Chief Steve Mylett retired.

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik officially announced Harding as the next chief on May 17.

"I think we all know it wasn't the smoothest ride to get here today, but through it all, Chief Harding remained unwavering in the mission, which is leading this department forward," Malik said. "And I am absolutely confident that he is the right person for this job."

Originally, Malik launched a nationwide search to fill the position, but in March, the search moved internally. Malik cited a legal technicality in the city's ordinance that barred him from hiring an outside candidate for top positions in the police and fire department. This decision drew criticism, specifically from a group of Black elected officials in Summit County, who called on Malik to pause the police chief search until November when the ordinance could be amended by voters and Malik could legally conduct an external search with more diverse applicants. However, Malik maintained that the city needed a permanent police chief sooner to implement the police reform he campaigned on.

J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media Chief Brian Harding and guests before he was sworn in on May 28, 2024, as the new chief of the Akron Police Department.

Malik and Harding have already introduced ideas to diversify the police force, like offering the sole deputy chief a $400,000 buyout to promote three new deputy chiefs in the department. Malik plans to introduce similar buyouts for lieutenants and captains.

As chief, Harding plans to continue focusing on community engagement, which he started working on when he took the helm as acting chief in January, he said.

"Community engagement really lies at the core of our mission. We recognize that effective policing goes beyond enforcement. It requires genuine connection, understanding and trust," he said. "Community engagement is not a buzzword. It is the heartbeat of effective policing."

Park and walks, where officers get out of their cruisers and engage with the public, have been up 200% since January, Harding said.

"I think those connections that we can make not in an enforcement role are really kind of the priority that we need," he said.

J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media Akron Mayor Shammas Malik shakes hands with the new police chief, Brian Harding, at a swearing-in ceremony on May 28, 2024.

Malik called Harding a man of integrity with a passion for public service. He recounted an experience his fiancée Alice Duey had with Harding while working at the Summit County Juvenile Court.

"For the last few years, when she need a police report, her coworker said, 'Just email my friend Brian,' and he would respond immediately," he said. "Alice did not know she was emailing a deputy chief who was responding to her immediately."

Harding is excited by public safety plans already underway in the city, such as piloting a "street team" to curb gun violence and a co-responder mental health pilot launched in March, he said.

