Akron to settle lawsuit with protesters arrested during Jayland Walker demonstrations

Akron officials plan to settle a lawsuit filed by two dozen people over mass arrests made during protests after the fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker in July 2022.

Attorneys for both sides “have agreed to a resolution” and were ordered to finalize the settlement agreement by Feb. 2, according to the court docket.

The city’s lawyers wanted to settle the case due to litigation costs,Mayor Shammas Malik said in a statement.

“After mediation, the City of Akron Law Department recommended that this case be settled based on the potential cost associated with continuing to litigate it,” Malik said. “This decision was made with the fiscal responsibility of our taxpayers' hard-earned money in mind, and we take that duty very seriously.”

The lawsuit was filed against the city of Akron, former Mayor Dan Horrigan, former Police Chief Steve Mylett and dozens of Akron police officers in June 2023 on behalf of 24 plaintiffs. It alleges Akron police officers infringed on protesters’ rights during the demonstrations that occurred between July 3 and 7, 2022.

The terms of the settlement have not been made public. A status hearing is scheduled for Feb. 6.

"At the core, this is a civil rights lawsuit about false arrest, malicious prosecution and unlawful uses of force against these protesters and also a violation of their First Amendment right," attorney Sarah Gelsomino, a partner with the law firm that filed the suit, said when the lawsuit was filed.

The lawsuit states the city and police department “devised, coordinated and executed a policy of suppressing protests” by issuing a curfew order for the Downtown area and “enforcing it through unlawful use of force and mass arrests and prosecutions.”

Plaintiffs include national activists Michael Harris, Jacob Blake Sr. and Bianca Austin, an aunt of Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by Louisville, Kentucky police during a botched raid in 2020.

Harris, Blake and Austin are among the plaintiffs who were arrested while actively protesting the death of Walker, 25, who was shot 46 times by police after a car and foot chase.

But some of the plaintiffs just happened to be Downtown that night, Gelsomino told Ideastream Public Media.

“One of our plaintiffs is a student who was doing a summer program at the University of Akron, trying to get back to her dorm. She was arrested," Gelsomino said. "People who were going out to dinner were arrested, and then other people who were engaged in protest activity, in protected free speech and expression, were also arrested.”

According to the court docket, payouts to the plaintiffs will be issued starting Feb. 23, 2024.

Two other lawsuits were also filed against the city of Akron: one by thefamily of Jayland Walker, who is seeking $45 million and for Akron to adopt policies preventing police misconduct, and one filed by the Akron Bail Fund, which claims police unconstitutionally used chemical irritants to disperse a protest on Copley Road in April 2023.