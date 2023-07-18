Ohio Rep. Bob Young indicted on charges of domestic violence, assault

Ohio Rep. Bob Young was indicted on two misdemeanor charges Tuesday by a Summit County grand jury. The charges include one count of domestic violence and one count of assault, both misdemeanors in the 1st degree.

Young is a two term Republican state representative from Green, whose district encompasses southern Summit County. The charges stem from two alleged incidents of domestic violence earlier this month.

The case will now be remanded to the Barberton Municipal Court with the Barberton City Prosecutor's Office prosecuting the case.

The grand jury declined to indict Young on a felony charge of disrupting public services. This charge stemmed from Young allegedly threw a woman's phone into the pool after she threatened to call 911 after he hit her.

Two family members report being assaulted by Young, according to the Summit County Prosecutor's Office. Witnesses said the alleged first incident occurred at Young's home in Green after a GOP fundraiser on July 7, where Young allegedly hit a female family member. The second incident allegedly occurred hours later at a relative's house about a mile away where the family member had fled. Young reportedly showed up at this house and met the relative outside, where the second alleged domestic violence occurred.

House Speaker Jason Stephens has called on Young to resign, but Young's attorney said the state representative will not resign. Stephens attended the fundraiser and afterparty but left before the alleged incidents of domestic violence. He wrote that he was “disappointed and shocked” at what allegedly happened after he left to go to a hotel. He continued that although he believes Young is innocent until proven guilty, he asked for his resignation, so Young can focus on his family.

Young plead not guilty to all counts. Barberton Municipal Judge Todd McKenney banned Young from returning to his home, from having contact with the female victim and demanded he relinquish all deadly weapons in his possession. The male family member who Young allegedly assaulted did not request a restraining order, but the police filed one on his behalf.

In an email, Young's office said statements about the case are being handled by his attorney, John Greven with Callahan, Greven, Rilley and Sinn LLC. Greven did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the indictment.