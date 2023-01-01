Ideastream Holds 28th Hunger Challenge On November 29

Ideastream Public Media is holding our 28th Hunger Challenge on November 29!

We are continuing our partnership with Greater Cleveland Food Bank and Akron Canton Regional Foodbank to raise awareness for food insecurity, while also raising important funds for public media.

Now, we need your support to make a difference!

Simply choose "meals" instead of a regular thank you gift. Your contribution will directly contribute to providing nutritious meals to those in need, while supporting the public media programming you love.

Don't wait to make your impact — give today!

Hunger Challenge Fast Facts



More than 8 in 10 foodbank clients sought help because of higher food costs

44.3% of foodbank client families have at least one member under 18

34.7% of foodbank client families have at least one member over 60

2 in 3 households served by foodbanks have adults that skipped meals because there wasn't enough money for food

Source: Ohio Association of Foodbanks

Watch the video below to see how the Greater Cleveland Food Bank uses our support in action: