Cleveland Clinic to use AI scribe for outpatient appointments

Cleveland Clinic patients may notice their doctor is looking at them more, and typing fewer notes on the computer during appointments.

The Clinic has launched an AI scribe in outpatient settings that will automatically transcribe and document patient visits.

AI technology in the doctor’s phone listens during appointments and makes notes of everything said in the patient’s medical chart.

Dr. Beri Ridgeway, Cleveland Clinic's chief of staff, said the technology saves physicians time they would otherwise spend updating patients’ files, and improves patient care by providing more detailed medical records.

The AI tool even captures information the physician would not typically think to include, she added.

“Though I don't treat diabetes in my specialty, it's important to understand where they are in their glucose control," Ridgeway said. "This will document what I have shared there, which ultimately will provide better care for the patient.”

She said the software is accurate, and can differentiate between when a patient, or their family member, is talking during the appointment.

“I read every single word and check for accuracy," Ridgeway said. "What has surprised me is that the number of edits or changes I will make are tiny.”

The technology is being rolled out across doctors' and urgent care offices over the next few weeks, with plans to expand to other areas like the ER, she said.