Cleveland Clinic leader tapped to oversee Akron market

The Cleveland Clinic has named Teri Lash-Ritter the new president of its southern market in Northeast Ohio.

Cleveland Clinic Dr. Lash-Ritter has been a leader at the Cleveland Clinic for close to 10 years.

A board-certified family medicine physician, Dr. Lash-Ritter has been a leader at Akron General since it became part of the Cleveland Clinic health system nearly 10 years ago.

Most recently she served as the Chief Medical Officer at Akron General and Lodi hospitals since 2019. Before that, Lash-Ritter served various executive roles at the Clinic and had been the Medical Director for Cleveland Clinic Urgent and Express Care Clinics.

As the Clinic’s top executive in the Akron area, she will focus on quality, safety and improving experiences for patients and providers, according to a Clinic press release.

"Dr. Lash-Ritter is a gifted clinician and a remarkable leader, and we are excited to have her guide this growing region for Cleveland Clinic,” said Cleveland Clinic Northeast Ohio Market president Jorge A. Guzman in a release.

In addition to her leadership position at the Clinic, Lash-Ritter is a faculty member at Akron General Center for Family Medicine and the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, and has led a number of medical missions in Haiti and the Dominican Republic. She practiced as a registered dietician for several years before pursuing a medical degree.

Effective February 1, Lash-Ritter will begin overseeing the Clinic’s Akron General and Lodi hospitals, as well as Medina, Mercy and Union hospitals, three health and wellness centers and outpatient facilities.

She replaces Dr. Brian Harte who was recently named the President of the Clinic’s Hillcrest and Mentor hospitals.