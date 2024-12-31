Holidays can lead to addiction relapses. Here's how to manage the triggers

Financial strain, festive gatherings and general stress from the hectic holiday season can be particularly difficult for people with substance use disorders.

For people in recovery, the sights, sounds and social obligations can trigger emotional and physical responses that lead them to start using again — enabled by easy access to drugs or alcohol.

Drug and alcohol relapse rates spike 150% during the holidays, according to Center for Network Therapy data. Drug and alcohol-induced deaths increase considerably during the holiday months of December and January, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Adhering to a routine — including attending 12-step meetings and maintaining psychotherapy appointments — can help mitigate risk, said Dr. Doug Smith, chief clinical officer for the Summit County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Board.

"Consistency is a friend of recovery," Smith said. "So yes, those individuals may reach out even more than usual to get services, care. They may lean more heavily on their sponsor, on their support system to get through what could otherwise be a time period that is not as conducive to recovery continuing."

Smith also suggested turning to loved ones to establish new traditions centered around a safe environment, such as a recovery-friendly dinner, potluck or movie night.

"If you set your own traditions, once you've done that one year, by the definition of tradition, you've now got to plan for next year and you're probably helping yourself as well as others around you," Smith said.

Smith also recommended practicing gratitude for one's recovery, or for certain events and people in one's life.

Also helpful for remaining grounded is maintaining boundaries — including saying no to substances or avoiding events that can be triggering.

"If nothing else, also have an exit strategy in advance. So know at what point you're going to draw the line and say you need to leave," Smith added.

For anyone who does begin using again, Smith advised reaching out to a sponsor, psychotherapist or substance abuse counselor.

Resources are available around the clock for people seeking additional support, including the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which connects users to trained professionals via phone or text.

"Since it launched, many more people have been using that line than when it used to be a longer 800-number. So it shows the need that we humans have for some type of social connection, some type of social support," Smith said.