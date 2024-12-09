Akron health care leader leaves for new Cleveland Clinic position

Cleveland Clinic’s top leader in the Akron area is changing roles as the health care system looks for a new president for two hospitals in the southern part of its Northeast Ohio market.

After eight years serving as president of Akron General hospital and leading the Clinic’s southern Northeast Ohio division, Dr. Brian Harte will soon lead the Clinic’s Eastern market, where he will serve as president of Hillcrest and Mentor hospitals.

Harte will work on strategy and improving patient, physician and caregiver experiences at the Clinic’s East hospitals, family health centers and outpatient facilities, the Clinic said in a press release.

“Dr. Harte has a proven track record of leading our caregivers to achieve the highest standards of quality and safety, and he does it with thoughtfulness and empathy,” Dr. Jorge Guzman, president of the Cleveland Clinic Northeast Ohio Market, said in the release.

Harte will replace Dr. Richard Parker, who is retiring.

Cleveland Clinic said it is looking internally to fill Dr. Harte’s role to oversee operations in Akron and Lodi.