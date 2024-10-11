Cleveland report finds high amounts of lead in 11 children residing in lead-safe certified homes

Cleveland officials said they plan to "urgently re-evaluate" the city's lead-safe housing policies after 11 children in Cleveland tested for high levels of lead despite living in homes the city had certified lead-free.

A report released Friday from the Cleveland Department of Public Health showed the percentage of children with elevated blood levels has not changed in the city in five years, even as fewer children are being tested for lead exposure.

The report found only 7,834 of the city's estimated 24,159 children ages 5 and younger were tested for lead last year. Children ages 1 and 2 should receive a lead test, or up to age 6, if no previous test has been completed, the report said.

Lead paint was banned decades ago, but remains present in Cleveland’s old housing stock as years of wear exposes toxic paint layers beneath the surface of old wooden doors, windows and siding.

There is no safe level of lead in the body. Childhood exposure to lead can cause brain damage and learning and behavioral problems among other long-term health effects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The city will reevaluate its lead program and focus on risk assessment and expedited removal of obvious lead hazards, said Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb.

The health department will address the full findings in a public hearing Monday at 9:30 a.m.