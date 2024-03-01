Cleveland teen health summit to focus on rising STIs and healthy relationships

Some Cleveland high school students will have their sexual health questions answered at the annual Teen Summit on March 5.

The event will cover topics like how to protect against sexually transmitted infections, what to do about unwanted pregnancies and how to know if you’re in an unsafe or coercive relationship. Nurse practitioners will also discuss LGBTQ+ health and contraceptives.

Cleveland Department of Public Health has hosted the event for 10 years to enhance the sex education young people receive at school. Jeannie Johnson-Brooks, Cleveland Department of Public Health’s director of nursing, said it's become even more important to get accurate information to young people as sexually transmitted diseases are on the rise in Northeast Ohio.

She said they will also offer some sexually transmitted infection testing on site and introduce teens to their reproductive health clinics, which don’t require parental consent to visit.

“There's no shame game, no judgment," Johnson-Brooks said. "It's just good to know if you are sexually active, just to know what your status is, if you've acquired any STI.”

Johnson-Brooks said the goal is to dispel common myths, such as that you can’t get a sexually transmitted infection if you’ve only had sex once.

“So we just try to form relationships [with the students] and give them a safe space," Johnson-Brooks said. "We can dive into other areas that, as long as the trust is there."

The event will take place on March 5 at the East Professional Center on East 79th Street in Cleveland from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.