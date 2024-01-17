Nonprofit Summa Health to be acquired by private venture capital firm

Summa Health on Wednesday announced it will be acquired by Health Assurance Transformation Corporation (HATCo), which would make the hospital system for-profit.

According to a statement posted to Summa's website, HATCo approached Summa about the acquisition and the two parties signed a letter of intent for the deal after board approval. HATCo was founded by General Catalyst, a private venture capital firm based in Cambridge, Mass., in 2023.

The two sides say they will enter a due diligence period to firm up details of the acquisition and plans for the future, with hopes for a completed transaction "later this year."

Summa emphasized that it intends to maintain "the same essential services it currently offers, with a focus on continued growth and enhanced access to care. All patients will continue to have access to quality, compassionate care through the physicians, providers and care facilities they’ve come to trust."

The statement continued: "As a result of the transaction, a community foundation will be created that advances Summa’s mission through increased, focused investment into social determinants of health that benefits the entire Greater Akron area."

Recent research by Harvard Business School found that when private equity firms acquire nonprofit hospitals, benefits including the infusion of new capital can be counterbalanced by negatives such as increased costs for patients, reduced hospital staff and cutting services that would primarily benefit low-income populations or communities of color.

General Catalyst was reportedly looking to acquire a hospital system in the $1-to-3-billion range because hospitals of that size is where "the majority of Americans get their health care." Summa Health has reported that it generates $2.7 billion in "business volume impact."

According to the General Catalyst website, HATCo transforms health care systems to deliver better consumer experiences.

Dr. Cliff Deveny will remain at the helm alongside the new Summa Health Board of Directors, according to the statement. HATCo is led by CEO Dr. Marc Harrison, a former Cleveland Clinic executive and pediatric critical care physician.

"HATCo’s approach is committed to sustained investment in Summa Health — not cost cuts — that will transform the patient and provider experience and enhance local delivery of care. Together, we are creating a truly unique model for the healthcare industry, focused on sustained investment in technology, innovation and services," Summa's statement said.