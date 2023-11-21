Want to stay well during holiday travel? Here's what to do

There's a reason so many people get sick when traveling over the holidays. Stress, lack of sleep and a cocktail of respiratory viruses circulating are a challenge for even the strongest immune systems, according to Northeast Ohio health providers.

About 150,000 people are expected to travel through Cleveland Hopkins International Airport over the Thanksgiving holiday, according to an airport spokesperson. AAA estimates 55.4 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving, the third highest number of expected travelers in 20 years.

Before you leave, it’s a good idea to make sure your COVID-19, RSV and flu vaccines are up to date and to pack a bag with over-the-counter cold medicines, said Laura Reed, a family nurse practitioner.

Whether someone is catching a flight or gearing up for a long drive, Reed recommended avoiding a disruption in one's routine, which can affect the immune system.

“You want to try to make sure that you get some adequate sleep, make sure [what] you're trying to eat is somewhat healthy and stay hydrated," Reed said.

If you take supplements or exercise daily, Reed said it's best to do some of that while traveling — even if it’s just a walk to the park.

If symptoms do come on, Reed recommends visiting a clinic or urgent care.

"Things like the flu and COVID, if diagnosed quickly, we can provide antiviral therapy for patients, which shortens the course of their illness and actually prevents them from getting [severely ill]," she said.

While the flu and COVID-19 virus might not be prevalent right now in Northeast Ohio, Reed warned those viruses may be more active in other places.

Those who feel sick should protect others by staying home, she said. But if that's not an option wearing a mask, keeping a distance and cracking a window to let fresh air circulate while running an air purifier can help prevent the spread of disease, she said.

