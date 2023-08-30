MetroHealth behavioral health crisis center planned at former St. Vincent hospital

The MetroHealth System and the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County (ADAMHS) announced plans Wednesday to repurpose facilities at St. Vincent Charity Community Health Center into a behavioral health crisis center.

The Ohio Department of Mental Health & Addiction Services is putting up a capital grant worth more than $6.8 million to fund the project, according to a media release from MetroHealth.

“Mental health and addiction issues are ravaging our communities and our families, and this Crisis Center will greatly expand our collective ability to ease that pain because it will enhance our existing array of services,” said Airica Steed, president and Chief Executive Officer of MetroHealth, said in the release.

The effort is an investment by the state to facilitate mental health and addiction care for the community, the hospital said. Services will include crisis intake and receiving, psychiatric emergency care and a crisis stabilization unit, which will house 16 beds for patients in need of placement or additional resources. Funding will also pay for technology upgrades, equipment, staff and training.

St. Vincent ceased operations as a hospital in November, shuttering much of its inpatient care and its emergency department. The psychiatric emergency room remained open with funds from ADAMHS.

Located at 2351 E. 22nd St. in Cleveland's Central neighborhood, St. Vincent has been known for providing care to underserved and low-income residents.

The center, set to open in fall 2024, will be staffed by MetroHealth caregivers while St. Vincent will serve as landlord and collaborator in providing services, which will be available 24/7, the release stated. ADAMHS will provide oversight of the project and funding.