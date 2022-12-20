Cleveland Clinic physician is facing criminal charges after allegedly fondling three women

A Cleveland Clinic-affiliated gastroenterologist has been accused of sexual assault, court records show.

Dr. Omar Massoud, 66, of Westlake, was charged Friday with three counts of gross sexual imposition and three counts of kidnapping, Cleveland Municipal Court records show. The charges are all felonies.

According to warrant documents filed with the court, police say Massoud fondled three women separately on March 25, Nov. 11 and Nov. 28 at the Cleveland Clinic's main campus on Euclid Avenue.

A gastroenterologist is a physician who specialized in issues affecting the digestive system.

The Cleveland Clinic said in a statement that it reported the accusations to law enforcement and fired Massoud following an internal investigation.

Attempts to contact him were not successful. Court records do not list an attorney for Massoud.

Court records show Massoud was arrested Tuesday morning.