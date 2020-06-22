Planning Commission Approves MetroHealth Affordable Housing Project

The Cleveland City Planning Commission recently approved plans for a mixed-use, affordable housing development near MetroHealth's main campus on W. 25th Street.

The first building in the project will cost nearly $15 million and include 72 affordable-housing apartments in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood on Cleveland's west side.

It’s part of a larger $60 million housing project from the hospital system.

MetroHealth's Greg Zucca said the project will be an asset because there's a need for high-quality, affordable housing in the neighborhood.

"MetroHealth's investment recognizes that health care doesn't just occur within the four walls of a hospital,” Zucca said.

The building will also have a job training center in partnership with Cuyahoga Community College.

The apartments on the corner of W. 25th Street and Sackett Avenue will be available to those who earn 30-80 percent of the area's median income, according to a MetroHealth press release.

Construction is expected to begin this year.