© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Planning Commission Approves MetroHealth Affordable Housing Project

By Lisa Ryan
Published June 22, 2020 at 8:13 PM EDT
A rendering of the project, which will include affordable housing and job training. [MetroHealth]
A rendering of the project, which will include affordable housing and job training. [MetroHealth]

The Cleveland City Planning Commission recently approved plans for a mixed-use, affordable housing development near MetroHealth's main campus on W. 25th Street.

The first building in the project will cost nearly $15 million and include 72 affordable-housing apartments in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood on Cleveland's west side.

It’s part of a larger $60 million housing project from the hospital system.

MetroHealth's Greg Zucca said the project will be an asset because there's a need for high-quality, affordable housing in the neighborhood.

"MetroHealth's investment recognizes that health care doesn't just occur within the four walls of a hospital,” Zucca said.

The building will also have a job training center in partnership with Cuyahoga Community College.

The apartments on the corner of W. 25th Street and Sackett Avenue will be available to those who earn 30-80 percent of the area's median income, according to a MetroHealth press release.

Construction is expected to begin this year.

Tags
Health Be WellNews Feature
Lisa Ryan
lisa.ryan@ideastream.org | 216-916-6158
See stories by Lisa Ryan
Related Content