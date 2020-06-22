© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Cleveland Clinic Looks To Cut Costs Amid Revenue Shortfall

By Anna Huntsman
Published June 22, 2020 at 9:15 PM EDT
Like many hospital systems, the Cleveland Clinic has sustained financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. [Cleveland Clinic]
Like many hospital systems, the Cleveland Clinic has sustained financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. [Cleveland Clinic]

Cleveland Clinic officials said they are implementing cost-cutting measures after seeing a drop in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The clinic reports a revenue shortfall of more than $500 million through April, according to a statement from the hospital system. 

To cut costs, the clinic will not give pay raises to employees this year.

They also plan to restrict travel and make changes to paid time off. 

Officials say some capital and growth projects have also been delayed as another cost-cutting measure.

In 2019, the Clinic’s operating incomewas $390 million dollars. 

Tags
Health CoronavirusCoronavirus Local NewsBe WellNews Feature
Anna Huntsman
anna.huntsman@ideastream.org | 216-916-6058
See stories by Anna Huntsman
Related Content