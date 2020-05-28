CVS Adds 34 Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Sites In Ohio

CVS announced Thursday it will open 34 new coronavirus testing sites in Ohio.

Of the 34 new sites, the pharmacy chain announced eight of those testing sites will open in the Cleveland area, although no new sites are opening in the city of Cleveland.

In an email to ideastream, the company says a variety of factors went into choosing the testing sites including geographic diversity and areas with “severe COVID-19 outbreaks.”

CVS says it is exploring testing for “underserved and minority populations.”

According to the press release, the new testing sites in Ohio will be:



CVS Pharmacy, 1943 West Market Street, Akron, OH 44313

CVS Pharmacy, 7230 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512

CVS Pharmacy, 7292 Fulton Drive NW, Canton, OH 44718

CVS Pharmacy, 8372 Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH 45216

CVS Pharmacy, 5811 Colerain Road, Cincinnati, OH 45239

CVS Pharmacy, 9151 South Old State Road, Columbus, OH 43081

CVS Pharmacy, 3424 South High Street, Columbus, OH 43207

CVS Pharmacy, 1495 West 5th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43212

CVS Pharmacy, 5981 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, OH 45429

CVS Pharmacy, 1725 West Central Avenue, Delaware, OH 43015

CVS Pharmacy, 60 North Stygler Road, Gahanna, OH 43230

CVS Pharmacy, 2120 Stingtown Road, Grove City, OH 43123

CVS Pharmacy, 1115 High Street, Hamilton, OH 45011

CVS Pharmacy, 4961 Roberts Road, Hilliard, OH 43026

CVS Pharmacy, 500 South Water Street, Kent, OH 44240

CVS Pharmacy, 1443 Richmond Road, Lyndhurst, OH 44214

CVS Pharmacy, 1491 SOM Center Road, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124

CVS Pharmacy, 7259 Pearl Road, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130

CVS Pharmacy, 955 North 21st Street, Newark, OH 43058

CVS Pharmacy, 1331 Youngstown-Warren Rd., Niles, OH 44446

CVS Pharmacy, 1339 North Main Street, North Canton, OH 44720

CVS Pharmacy, 27713 Lorain Road, North Olmstead, OH 44070

CVS Pharmacy, 1506 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, OH 44077

CVS Pharmacy, 5812 Ridge Road, Parma, OH 44129

CVS Pharmacy, 3488 Seldom Seen Road, Powell, OH 43065

CVS Pharmacy, 8467 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068

CVS Pharmacy, 710 North Main Street, Springboro, OH 45066

CVS Pharmacy, 13777 Pearl Road, Strongsville, OH 44136

CVS Pharmacy, 2104 S. Byrne Road, Toledo, OH 43614

CVS Pharmacy, 10085 Darrow Road, Twinsburg, OH 44087

CVS Pharmacy, 14440 Cedar Road, University Heights, OH 44121

CVS Pharmacy, 1885 West Henderson Road, Upper Arlington, OH 43220

CVS Pharmacy, 30791 Detroit Road, Westlake, OH 44145

CVS Pharmacy, 918 High Street, Worthington, OH 43085

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.