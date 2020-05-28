CVS Adds 34 Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Sites In Ohio
CVS announced Thursday it will open 34 new coronavirus testing sites in Ohio.
Of the 34 new sites, the pharmacy chain announced eight of those testing sites will open in the Cleveland area, although no new sites are opening in the city of Cleveland.
In an email to ideastream, the company says a variety of factors went into choosing the testing sites including geographic diversity and areas with “severe COVID-19 outbreaks.”
CVS says it is exploring testing for “underserved and minority populations.”
According to the press release, the new testing sites in Ohio will be:
- CVS Pharmacy, 1943 West Market Street, Akron, OH 44313
- CVS Pharmacy, 7230 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512
- CVS Pharmacy, 7292 Fulton Drive NW, Canton, OH 44718
- CVS Pharmacy, 8372 Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH 45216
- CVS Pharmacy, 5811 Colerain Road, Cincinnati, OH 45239
- CVS Pharmacy, 9151 South Old State Road, Columbus, OH 43081
- CVS Pharmacy, 3424 South High Street, Columbus, OH 43207
- CVS Pharmacy, 1495 West 5th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43212
- CVS Pharmacy, 5981 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, OH 45429
- CVS Pharmacy, 1725 West Central Avenue, Delaware, OH 43015
- CVS Pharmacy, 60 North Stygler Road, Gahanna, OH 43230
- CVS Pharmacy, 2120 Stingtown Road, Grove City, OH 43123
- CVS Pharmacy, 1115 High Street, Hamilton, OH 45011
- CVS Pharmacy, 4961 Roberts Road, Hilliard, OH 43026
- CVS Pharmacy, 500 South Water Street, Kent, OH 44240
- CVS Pharmacy, 1443 Richmond Road, Lyndhurst, OH 44214
- CVS Pharmacy, 1491 SOM Center Road, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124
- CVS Pharmacy, 7259 Pearl Road, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
- CVS Pharmacy, 955 North 21st Street, Newark, OH 43058
- CVS Pharmacy, 1331 Youngstown-Warren Rd., Niles, OH 44446
- CVS Pharmacy, 1339 North Main Street, North Canton, OH 44720
- CVS Pharmacy, 27713 Lorain Road, North Olmstead, OH 44070
- CVS Pharmacy, 1506 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, OH 44077
- CVS Pharmacy, 5812 Ridge Road, Parma, OH 44129
- CVS Pharmacy, 3488 Seldom Seen Road, Powell, OH 43065
- CVS Pharmacy, 8467 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
- CVS Pharmacy, 710 North Main Street, Springboro, OH 45066
- CVS Pharmacy, 13777 Pearl Road, Strongsville, OH 44136
- CVS Pharmacy, 2104 S. Byrne Road, Toledo, OH 43614
- CVS Pharmacy, 10085 Darrow Road, Twinsburg, OH 44087
- CVS Pharmacy, 14440 Cedar Road, University Heights, OH 44121
- CVS Pharmacy, 1885 West Henderson Road, Upper Arlington, OH 43220
- CVS Pharmacy, 30791 Detroit Road, Westlake, OH 44145
- CVS Pharmacy, 918 High Street, Worthington, OH 43085
A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.