Health

Coronavirus Questions Answered: Expanding Your Social Network Safely

By Lisa Ryan
Published May 14, 2020 at 1:58 PM EDT
Dr. Amy Edwards says meeting outside is a good way to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19. [Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock]
What are your questions about the coronavirus?

ideastream is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can  send us your questions with our online form, through our  social media  pages and  group or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll  keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.

Nancy from Oberlin asked: “How do you minimize risk when you expand your social contacts?”

Nancy shared some backstory about her question, saying her adult son lives with her, and he hasn’t seen the woman he’s dating since Governor Mike DeWine issued the stay-at-home order. 

Nancy wanted to know how they can meet in person as things begin opening back up, while minimizing the risk of bringing the virus back home. 

University Hospitals’ Dr. Amy Edwards said meeting outside could minimize the chance of spread. She said for all of us going out more, it’s important to be aware of what we might be bringing home. 

Edwards recommended that Nancy's son wash his hands when he gets home — as everyone should — and just to be safe, he may want to consider changing clothes. 

And in any situation, wearing a face mask and keeping six feet apart are important ways to cut down the spread of the virus, although Nancy said her son is unlikely to wear a face mask when he meets up with his girlfriend. 

