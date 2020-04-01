Coronavirus Questions Answered: How Hot Is A Fever?

What are your questions about the coronavirus?

Joan from North Ridgeville wants to know what temperature of fever she should be concerned about, and Terry from Tipp City wants to know, in buildings where they’re testing for a fever, what is the cutoff temperature at which entry may be restricted?

MetroHealth’s Dr. Brook Watts said a fever is generally defined as 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

“That is the point that most public buildings and hospitals have put to identify people who we believe to be greater risk for having an acute infection,” Watts said.

But just because you have a fever, doesn’t mean you necessarily need medical care, Watts said. She recommends staying home and self-isolating. The CDC recommends calling your health care provider for guidance when sick.

Watts said if you have a fever that lasts for several days, then you should seek medical attention. According to the CDC, you should seek care if you’re having trouble breathing, have persistent chest pain, confusion, or bluish lips or face.

Heather asks: "If you are taking over-the-counter pain relievers daily for arthritis or some other reason, how would you ever know if you have a true fever?"

Dr. Brook Watts says this is true, some medicines do affect body temperature.

She says it's important to look for other symptoms like cough and difficulty breathing, and you can still take your temperature to monitor any changes.