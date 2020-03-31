Cuyahoga County Fields More Than 300 Complaints Of Non-Essential Businesses

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has received 312 complaints claiming businesses aren't following Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order.

The complaints are against a variety of businesses including vape shops, car washes, driving ranges, clothing stores, gyms, sports and gaming stores, and nail salons.

Health Commissioner Terry Allan said staff members are in the process of responding to the complaints and making sure businesses follow the state's orders to cease non-essential activities or work remotely.

“We’re responding as quickly as we can given the volume of complaints, which is immense,” Allan said.

There have also been 500 calls from businesses asking questions about the governor's order.

The Board of Health said residents can call 216-201-2000 with their complaints, but Allan recommended that residents not file complaints via email.