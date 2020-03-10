Cuyahoga County Opens Emergency Operations Center For Coronavirus Response

Cuyahoga County announced Tuesday it’s opening an Emergency Operations Center in response to the county’s three confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The move comes as the county tries to better coordinate and allocate resources after Governor Mike DeWine announced the confirmed coronavirus cases in Cuyahoga County, and declared a state of emergency.

The county’s Emergency Operations Center is a physical space where health department officials, emergency management staff, and other city and county employees can gather to plan disaster response and recovery efforts.

Emergency Management Director Mark Christie says the center is activated fairly often to provide support in events like severe weather, or previously, when there was a large fire at a dump in East Cleveland.