Health

Cuyahoga County Opens Emergency Operations Center For Coronavirus Response

By Lisa Ryan
Published March 10, 2020 at 9:17 PM EDT
The Office of Emergency Management has a physical structure called the Emergency Operation Center or EOC. [Cuyahoga County]
Cuyahoga County announced Tuesday it’s opening an Emergency Operations Center in response to the county’s three confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The move comes as the county tries to better coordinate and allocate resources after Governor Mike DeWine announced the confirmed coronavirus cases in Cuyahoga County, and declared a state of emergency.

The county’s Emergency Operations Center is a physical space where health department officials, emergency management staff, and other city and county employees can gather to plan disaster response and recovery efforts.

Emergency Management Director Mark Christie says the center is activated fairly often to provide support in events like severe weather, or previously, when there was a large fire at a dump in East Cleveland.

Lisa Ryan
