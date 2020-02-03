© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Cleveland Clinic Survey Finds Lack Of Understanding Of Heart Disease

By Lisa Ryan
Published February 3, 2020 at 9:24 PM EST
The survey finds many Americans underestimate the threat of heart disease. [sitthiphong / Shutterstock]
The survey finds many Americans underestimate the threat of heart disease. [sitthiphong / ideastream]

A Cleveland Clinic survey finds that most Americans – including 80 percent of millennials – don’t know heart disease is the leading cause of death for women.

Many of the respondents incorrectly thought it was breast cancer.

“I think it’s important for young people to be aware, because heart disease is preventable,” said Dr. Leslie Cho, director of the Cleveland Clinic Women’s Cardiovascular Center. “We can control our blood pressure, risk of diabetes, cholesterol, and obviously smoking cessation is a huge part of lowering your risk for heart disease.”

Family history is one risk factor for heart disease, but 90 percent of the other risk factors are preventable. The survey found that only 8 percent of Americans knew that.

It’s important for people to prevent heart disease as early as possible, which is why awareness is key, Cho said.

“Awareness is really important because it changes how we view our future health,” she said.

When people are aware of the risk factors, they are more likely to get their blood pressure checked or eat better to prevent heart disease, Cho said.

Tags
Health Be WellHeart HealthNews Feature
Lisa Ryan
lisa.ryan@ideastream.org | 216-916-6158
See stories by Lisa Ryan