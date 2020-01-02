20 Years Of Health Insurance Appeals Have Saved Ohioans $27 Million

2019 marked 20 years since Ohio started a process for residents to appeal decisions made by health insurance companies.

In 2011, Ohio updated the law to incorporate federal changes, after the right to appeal insurance decisions was established nationally by the Affordable Care Act.

Ohio residents can appeal or file a complaint with the state’s Department of Insurance if they think their health insurance should have covered a health expense.

In 2018, the state looked at about 600 cases. It overturned about a third, which reportedly saved consumers more than $6 million.

Assistant Director of Consumer Affairs Jana Jarrett says many residents don’t know they can file an appeal or complaint to the department.

“We’re a nonbiased party that’s looking to make sure that the companies that operate in Ohio are operating the way they’re supposed to," Jarrett said.

Since the 1999 enactment of Ohio’s external review law, Jarrett says they have reviewed about 8,000 cases and recovered about $27 million for Ohioans.

Ohioans can reach the state Department of Insurance at 1-800-686-1526 or go to the website with insurance questions, complaints, and appeals.