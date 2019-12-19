University Hospitals Announces New CEO

University Hospitals announced Thursday Dr. Cliff Megerian will be the new CEO when the health system’s current CEO, Thomas Zenty III, steps down in January 2021.

Zenty announced his retirementback in October of this year, after nearly 18 years at the helm.

Megerian currently serves as the president for the UH Physician Network as well as the president of the UH System Institutes.

He’s also a professor of otolaryngology, head and neck surgery, at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.

According to a release, Megerian is a pioneer in the use of cochlear implants in children.

“Cliff has the clinical, academic and operational experience that this role requires, along with a deep appreciation for the character of UH, our mission and vision,” said Arthur F. Anton, Chair, UH Board of Directors in a press release sent Thursday. “He is an accomplished physician and scientist, with impeccable patient care, research and teaching credentials based on decades of experience. These characteristics, in addition to his keen insight into health care strategy and trends, will serve our health system well going forward.”

In the interim year before Zenty steps down, Megerian will serve as UH president.